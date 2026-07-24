SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

SLB has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SLB has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLB to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

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SLB Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 28,892,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. SLB has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.SLB's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLB will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

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SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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