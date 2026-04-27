SLB (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of SLB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.53.

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SLB Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 9,973,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820,840. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. SLB has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLB will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SLB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,455,878 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,156,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SLB by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,417,217 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,263,998,000 after buying an additional 799,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,006,438 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,072,844,000 after buying an additional 1,458,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SLB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,095,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,423,716,000 after buying an additional 482,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,840,883 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,292,993,000 after buying an additional 510,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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