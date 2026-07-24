SLB (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $50.07. SLB shares last traded at $51.4390, with a volume of 5,213,298 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLB from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

SLB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in SLB by 93.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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