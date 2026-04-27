SLB's (SLB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised SLB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.90.

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SLB Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 4,569,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754,129. SLB has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. SLB's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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