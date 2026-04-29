Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Bruce Lucas Sells 191,276 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 191,276 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $3,680,150.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,571,004 shares in the company, valued at $703,626,116.96. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruce Lucas sold 154,207 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $2,920,680.58.

On Monday, April 27th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,559,375.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,307,975.25.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Lucas sold 190,836 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $3,442,681.44.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruce Lucas sold 259,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $4,675,942.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 273,702 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $4,956,743.22.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruce Lucas sold 121,414 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,186,666.14.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruce Lucas sold 114,077 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,386.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $2,448,951.84.

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Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of SLDE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLDE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,063,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Slide Insurance by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,180 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Slide Insurance by 314.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,826 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Slide Insurance by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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