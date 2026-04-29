Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,495,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session's volume of 1,635,840 shares.The stock last traded at $19.7380 and had previously closed at $18.87.

The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter.

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Slide Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Slide posted $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 consensus and $389.3M revenue; net income rose roughly 50% year-over-year and the combined ratio improved to 55.5%, indicating better underwriting profitability. This materially beats estimates and supports higher near-term earnings visibility. Slide Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Slide posted $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 consensus and $389.3M revenue; net income rose roughly 50% year-over-year and the combined ratio improved to 55.5%, indicating better underwriting profitability. This materially beats estimates and supports higher near-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $100 million open-market share repurchase (≈4.3% of shares outstanding) with no time limit — a sign management views the stock as undervalued and can support EPS and cash-return expectations. Slide Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Board authorized a $100 million open-market share repurchase (≈4.3% of shares outstanding) with no time limit — a sign management views the stock as undervalued and can support EPS and cash-return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and reporting emphasize strong margin trends — independent press pieces note a ~51% rise in net income and improved CoR, reinforcing the message of stronger-than-expected operating performance. Slide’s net income rises 51% and CoR improves in Q1’26

Additional coverage and reporting emphasize strong margin trends — independent press pieces note a ~51% rise in net income and improved CoR, reinforcing the message of stronger-than-expected operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and metric reviews provide deeper context on the quarter (revenue mix, reserve development, expense trends); useful for modeling but less likely to move price immediately compared with the beat and buyback. Zacks Q1 metrics review

Analyst write-ups and metric reviews provide deeper context on the quarter (revenue mix, reserve development, expense trends); useful for modeling but less likely to move price immediately compared with the beat and buyback. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which may temper momentum from the earnings and buyback news and could limit additional upside if other firms follow. Zacks downgrade reported

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research cut Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Slide Insurance news, insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $218,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,662.50. The trade was a 56.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shannon Lucas sold 11,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $228,265.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,370,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,801,055.90. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,059,578 shares of company stock valued at $56,002,750.

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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