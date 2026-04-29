SM Energy (SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.3978 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $704.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company's stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,147 shares of the energy company's stock worth $50,897,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in SM Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock worth $60,665,000 after buying an additional 1,616,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,065 shares of the energy company's stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

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