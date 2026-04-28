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Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
POET Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five small-cap stocks to watch today: POET Technologies (POET), Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU), X-Energy (XE), Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX), and Spring Valley Acquisition (SV).
  • These names fall into the small-cap range (roughly $300 million–$2 billion), which can offer higher growth but also greater volatility and lower liquidity, and they posted the highest dollar trading volume among small caps in recent days.
  • POET Technologies is highlighted for its POET Optical Interposer platform that integrates electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module, making it a notable tech-focused small-cap to monitor.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

POET Technologies, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, X-Energy, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or fund. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

X-Energy (XE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in POET Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider POET Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POET Technologies wasn't on the list.

While POET Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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