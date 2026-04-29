Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 29th

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and POET Technologies are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly between $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or provider. Investors consider small caps to offer greater growth potential but also higher volatility, lower liquidity, and increased company-specific risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

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