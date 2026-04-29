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Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
KalVista Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlighted three Small Cap names by recent dollar trading volume: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU), and POET Technologies (POET).
  • KalVista (KALV) is a clinical‑stage biotech developing Sebetralstat, a small‑molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor aimed at treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).
  • POET Technologies (POET) designs opto‑electronic solutions around its POET Optical Interposer, a wafer‑level platform for integrating electronic and photonic devices into single multi‑chip modules.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and POET Technologies are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly between $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or provider. Investors consider small caps to offer greater growth potential but also higher volatility, lower liquidity, and increased company-specific risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALV

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Featured Stories

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Should You Invest $1,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider KalVista Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KalVista Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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