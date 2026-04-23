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Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Smart Share Global logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.1650. Approximately 7,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 105,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Share Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Share Global

(Get Free Report)

Smart Share Global Ltd. NYSE: EM is a technology-driven provider of digital display solutions and integrated marketing services. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company specializes in the research, development, production and distribution of smart display hardware and software platforms. Its offerings are designed to help businesses modernize customer engagement through high-definition screens, interactive kiosks and LED video walls, supported by a proprietary content management system.

The company's product portfolio includes digital signage panels, interactive touchscreens and system-on-chip media players, complemented by software for real-time content scheduling, remote monitoring and performance analytics.

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