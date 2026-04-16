SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CWYUF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

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