SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.4265.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWYUF. Zacks Research lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

Further Reading

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