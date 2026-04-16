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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SmartCentres (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high of $20.96 (up ~2.3%) on light volume (390 shares), trading above its 50‑day ($19.87) and 200‑day ($19.28) moving averages.
  • Research firms including Zacks and TD Securities recently downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold," leaving the consensus analyst rating at "Hold."
  • The company beat EPS estimates ($0.51 vs. $0.39) but missed revenue expectations ($170.5M vs. $232.7M); it has a market cap of $3.73B, a PE of 16.99, debt/equity of 0.70 and low liquidity ratios (current and quick ratio 0.38).
  • Interested in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.4265.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWYUF. Zacks Research lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust's portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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