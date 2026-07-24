Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the healthcare company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.44.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SMA traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $34.62. 105,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,728. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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