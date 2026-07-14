Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.98 and traded as high as $33.34. Smartstop Self Storage REIT shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 343,413 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMA shares. Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.Smartstop Self Storage REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,053.33%.

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,586 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 134.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,654 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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