SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 680,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session's volume of 315,130 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.78.

Get SMC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of SMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMC

SMC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. SMC had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SMC wasn't on the list.

While SMC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here