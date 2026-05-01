Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns "Hold" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 13 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential downside of 98.85% from the stock's current price.

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Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,166.83.

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Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,132.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

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