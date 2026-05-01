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Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns "Hold" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Smith & Nephew logo with Medical background
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Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 13 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential downside of 98.85% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,166.83.

View Our Latest Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,132.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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