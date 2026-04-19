Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,381.33.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,268 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,261.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.07.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

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