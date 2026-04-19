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Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Smith & Nephew logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Six brokerages give Smith & Nephew a consensus rating of Hold (four "hold", two "buy") with an average 12‑month price target of GBX 1,381.33.
  • Market snapshot and valuation: Shares opened at GBX 1,268 (up 1.3%) with a market cap of £13.90bn, a P/E of 45.65 and debt-to-equity of 62.9, indicating a premium valuation and moderate leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew.

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,381.33.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,268 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,261.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.07.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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