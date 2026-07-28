Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew SNATS to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 6:30 AM ET.

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Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $31.85 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company's stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

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