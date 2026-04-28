Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Smithfield Foods' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a record first‑quarter adjusted operating profit of $339 million and an adjusted operating profit margin of 8.9% , driven by disciplined execution and Packaged Meats strength.

Company reported a record first‑quarter adjusted operating profit of and an adjusted operating profit margin of , driven by disciplined execution and Packaged Meats strength. Positive Sentiment: Packaged Meats sales grew ~ 6% (volume +3.5%), gained branded volume share and distribution (e.g., Prime Fresh volume +26%), supporting higher‑margin mix and marketing investments.

Packaged Meats sales grew ~ (volume +3.5%), gained branded volume share and distribution (e.g., Prime Fresh volume +26%), supporting higher‑margin mix and marketing investments. Negative Sentiment: Fresh Pork profit and margin were slightly down (seasonal and operational headwinds) due to East Coast winter storm production disruptions and lower China export volumes, and prior tariff disruptions complicate comparisons.

Fresh Pork profit and margin were slightly down (seasonal and operational headwinds) due to East Coast winter storm production disruptions and lower China export volumes, and prior tariff disruptions complicate comparisons. Positive Sentiment: Hog Production turned modestly profitable ( $4 million ) for the fifth consecutive quarter after exiting underperforming farms and improving herd/feed economics, and the company is targeting ~30% internal supply over time.

Hog Production turned modestly profitable ( ) for the fifth consecutive quarter after exiting underperforming farms and improving herd/feed economics, and the company is targeting ~30% internal supply over time. Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet remains strong with $3.7 billion liquidity and net debt/EBITDA ~0.4x, the company reaffirmed 2026 guidance but flagged near‑term inflation risks (diesel, packaging, beef/turkey) and mitigation levers like price/mix, productivity, hedging, and targeted capital spend.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts: Sign Up

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 8.7%

NASDAQ SFD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. 1,442,719 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,296. Smithfield Foods has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.33.

Smithfield Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Smithfield Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Smithfield Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smithfield Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smithfield Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Smithfield Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFD

Institutional Trading of Smithfield Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc NASDAQ: SFD is one of the world's largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan's Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smithfield Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smithfield Foods wasn't on the list.

While Smithfield Foods currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here