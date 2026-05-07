Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Given "Buy" Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Smiths News (LON:SNWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 85 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 91.67.

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Smiths News Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LON SNWS traded up GBX 1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 67.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,689. The stock has a market cap of £164.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.95. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 5.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £515.70 million for the quarter. Smiths News had a return on equity of 744.74% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smiths News will post 10.5555556 earnings per share for the current year.

Smiths News Company Profile

In 1792 we started delivering the nation's newspapers. Today, we're proud to be the UK's largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops. Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world's fastest-moving supply chains. Our teams go further, when others stop, striving to meet the highest standards in all we do.

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