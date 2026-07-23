Snap-On Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Snap-On NYSE: SNA reported higher second-quarter sales and earnings, with management pointing to strength in its Commercial & Industrial business and continued demand from vehicle repair technicians despite what executives described as a highly uncertain operating environment.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Pinchuk said the quarter showed the company’s ability to execute amid “Ukraine, inflation, fluctuating tariffs, restructured supply chains” and tensions involving Iran. He said Snap-on benefited from long-running market trends, including the rising complexity of vehicles, an aging vehicle fleet, demand for precision and customization in critical industries, and the increasing importance of technology and proprietary software.

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Net sales rose 4.7% to $1.235 billion, including a 3% organic gain, $11.5 million from the recent acquisitions of Hi-Force Hydraulic Tools and Diesel Laptops, and $8.7 million from favorable foreign currency translation. Net earnings were $260.6 million, or $4.96 per diluted share, compared with $250.3 million, or $4.72 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Consolidated gross margin improved to 51.4% from 50.5%. Chief Financial Officer Aldo Pagliari said the 90-basis-point increase primarily reflected higher volume and savings from the company’s rapid continuous improvement initiatives. Operating earnings before financial services were $268.9 million, compared with $259.1 million a year earlier, while the operating margin before financial services edged down to 21.8% from 22.0%.

Commercial & Industrial Drives Growth

The Commercial & Industrial, or C&I, segment posted the strongest performance among Snap-on’s operating groups. Sales rose to $395.8 million, up $48 million from the prior year, including an 11% organic gain, $6.8 million from the Hi-Force acquisition and $2.5 million from currency translation.

Pagliari said the organic improvement reflected gains in Asia-Pacific and European handheld tools businesses, as well as double-digit increases in specialty torque and power tools. Sales to critical industries rose mid-single digits, led by aviation activity in the U.S. and internationally, along with gains in heavy-duty fleets and technical education. Shipments for military applications remained “attenuated,” he said.

C&I operating earnings increased to $66.5 million from $46.9 million, and operating margin expanded to 16.8% from 13.5%. Pinchuk called the margin an all-time record for the segment and said demand was strong for custom kits, precision torque tools and power tools.

During the question-and-answer session, Pinchuk said the C&I gross margin improvement was not primarily due to mix, noting that the most profitable critical industries business grew below the segment average. He instead cited better performance in several product areas, including power tools and torque, as well as improved absorption in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Tools Group Gains Despite Weak Tool Storage

The Snap-on Tools Group reported sales of $508.8 million, up from $491.0 million a year earlier, reflecting a 3% organic sales gain and $2.9 million of favorable currency translation. Pagliari said the organic increase came from low double-digit gains in both U.S. and international operations.

Management said activity was helped by higher sales of featured new items, including power tools, air conditioning service products and diagnostics. Pinchuk said the company continued to pivot toward “quicker payback” products as technicians remain reluctant to take on longer-term obligations for larger purchases such as tool storage.

Operating earnings in the Tools Group declined to $115.1 million from $116.7 million, and operating margin fell to 22.6% from 23.8%. Pagliari said gross margin slipped 30 basis points to 48.0%, primarily due to product mix, partially offset by savings from improvement initiatives. Operating expenses rose due to higher personnel, freight and other costs.

In response to an analyst question about originations and higher-ticket items, Pinchuk said tool storage was down while diagnostics was up, with storage representing a larger portion of the financing mix. He said the first quarter’s stronger tool storage performance had been helped by a limited-edition product tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial.

Repair Systems & Information Mixed as OEM Dealers Slow

Repair Systems & Information, or RS&I, reported sales of $480.3 million, compared with $468.6 million a year earlier. The increase included $3.2 million of organic growth, $4.7 million from the Diesel Laptops acquisition and $3.8 million from currency translation.

Pagliari said low single-digit increases in undercar equipment and in diagnostics and repair information products sold to independent repair shop owners and managers were mostly offset by weaker activity with OEM dealerships. Pinchuk said independent shops continued to invest in products that expand their capabilities, while OEM dealers showed hesitancy on capital expenditures as automakers slowed program launches.

RS&I operating earnings fell to $115.1 million from $119.8 million, and operating margin declined to 24.0% from 25.6%. Pagliari cited higher sales of lower-margin products, higher personnel and other costs, expanded technology investments and a modest impact from the Diesel Laptops acquisition.

Pinchuk said Snap-on is investing in its proprietary database and large language model efforts, which he said the company expects to benefit from over time. He also highlighted the launch of the Apollo handheld diagnostic unit, describing it as an entry point for technicians seeking intelligent diagnostics at a moderate cost.

Financial Services Revenue Slips

Financial services revenue declined to $99.7 million from $101.7 million a year earlier, primarily due to lower interest income from a smaller average finance receivable portfolio. Financial services operating earnings were $67.5 million, compared with $68.2 million.

Total loan originations were $281.0 million, down $12.0 million, or 4.1%, from the prior year. Extended credit loan originations were $237.6 million, down 2.4%. Pagliari said the U.S. 60-day-plus delinquency rate for extended credit receivables was 1.7%, down 10 basis points from the prior year and 20 basis points from the previous quarter.

Outlook and Capital Allocation

Snap-on generated $271.5 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter, up from $237.2 million a year earlier. Investing activities included $154.0 million for acquisitions, net of cash acquired, consisting of $99.1 million for Diesel Laptops and $54.9 million for Hi-Force. Capital expenditures were $23.1 million.

The company paid $126.4 million in dividends and repurchased 241,000 shares for $91.4 million. Pagliari said Snap-on had $185.5 million remaining under existing share repurchase authorizations at quarter-end.

For the remainder of 2026, Pagliari said corporate costs are expected to approximate $28 million in each of the next two quarters. The company expects full-year capital expenditures of about $100 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 22%.

Pinchuk said Snap-on remains confident in its ability to sustain progress through the rest of the year, citing resilience in vehicle repair and critical industries. “The results taken individually or collectively are marked by momentum, strength, and continuing green shoots,” he said.

About Snap-On (NYSE:SNA)

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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