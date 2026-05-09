Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.34. Societe Generale Group shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 276,486 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered Societe Generale Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Societe Generale Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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