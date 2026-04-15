SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Research analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOFI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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