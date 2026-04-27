SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.7% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 46,963,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 61,923,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,717. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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