SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.1% - Here's Why

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.36. 66,598,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 61,985,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

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More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi launched a fully digital Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), expanding its home‑lending product set and cross‑sell potential for members; this product rollout supports revenue diversification. SoFi Digital HELOC Launch

SoFi launched a fully digital Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), expanding its home‑lending product set and cross‑sell potential for members; this product rollout supports revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Bullish writeups (summarized by InsiderMonkey and other outlets) highlight a constructive long‑term thesis around member growth and multiple expansion potential, which could attract buyers after recent declines. Bullish Thesis Coverage

Bullish writeups (summarized by InsiderMonkey and other outlets) highlight a constructive long‑term thesis around member growth and multiple expansion potential, which could attract buyers after recent declines. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) note SoFi heads into Q1 with strong revenue growth expectations and a history of earnings beats, but a negative earnings‑sentiment (ESP) and rich forward multiples leave outcomes binary — a beat could lift the stock, a miss could hurt. Zacks Q1 Preview

Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) note SoFi heads into Q1 with strong revenue growth expectations and a history of earnings beats, but a negative earnings‑sentiment (ESP) and rich forward multiples leave outcomes binary — a beat could lift the stock, a miss could hurt. Neutral Sentiment: Options market activity is elevated ahead of earnings, indicating traders expect bigger moves but leaving direction uncertain — useful for volatility and hedging trades rather than a clear buy/sell signal. Options Flow Before Earnings

Options market activity is elevated ahead of earnings, indicating traders expect bigger moves but leaving direction uncertain — useful for volatility and hedging trades rather than a clear buy/sell signal. Negative Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. set a $19 price target and a "hold" view, implying limited near‑term upside versus current quotes and adding analyst caution into the tape. 24/7WallSt Price Target

24/7 Wall St. set a $19 price target and a "hold" view, implying limited near‑term upside versus current quotes and adding analyst caution into the tape. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the stock is down significantly year‑to‑date (nearly 30% in 2026 in some pieces), raising the possibility of continued selling pressure if Q1 results disappoint or guidance is cautious. BarChart Drop in 2026

Coverage highlights the stock is down significantly year‑to‑date (nearly 30% in 2026 in some pieces), raising the possibility of continued selling pressure if Q1 results disappoint or guidance is cautious. Negative Sentiment: Competition/regulatory developments: Mercury’s conditional OCC charter and its CEO hire from SoFi increase competitive pressure in fintech banking services — a potential headwind for margins and member flows. Mercury OCC Charter

Competition/regulatory developments: Mercury’s conditional OCC charter and its CEO hire from SoFi increase competitive pressure in fintech banking services — a potential headwind for margins and member flows. Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds such as rising e‑commerce/payment fraud (and AI’s dual role) create operational and credit risk that could raise costs for digital lenders and payment providers like SoFi. Digital Payments Fraud Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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