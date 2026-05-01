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SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Consensus rating: Hold — seven analysts average a "Hold" on SFTBY with a split of 1 sell, 3 hold and 3 buy ratings.
  • SoftBank recently beat quarterly estimates, reporting $0.14 EPS vs. $0.10 expected and $12.90B revenue vs. $12.44B, with a 23.66% return on equity and a 48.62% net margin.
  • Valuation and trading range: shares opened at $17, market cap ~$194.2B and a PE of 7.84, with a 1‑year range of $6.25–$22.50 and 50/200‑day SMAs of $13.09/$14.59.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SoftBank Group.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised shares of SoftBank Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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