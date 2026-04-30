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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Soitec's ADR hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $135.96 and last at $132.75 on the session (volume 19,314) versus a prior close of $115.35.
  • Technical and balance-sheet signals show strength, with a 50‑day SMA of $72.01 and 200‑day SMA of $48.99, plus solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.85, current ratio 2.39) and modest leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.36).
  • Business profile: France‑based Soitec designs engineered semiconductor substrates using its Smart Cut® process (SOI, GaN‑OI) for RF, power management and photonics applications from mobile devices to data centers.
  • Five stocks we like better than Soitec.

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.96 and last traded at $132.75, with a volume of 19314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Soitec Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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