Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.82, but opened at $116.60. Soitec shares last traded at $115.95, with a volume of 2,803 shares.
Soitec Stock Down 11.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.
Soitec Company Profile
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Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.
The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.
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