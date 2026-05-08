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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: SLOIF opened at $193.00 after a prior close of $174.54 and last traded near $198.99 on light volume (6,918 shares), marking a sharp intraday move.
  • Technicals and balance-sheet metrics: The stock is trading far above its 50‑day ($82.01) and 200‑day ($52.50) SMAs, while the company shows modest leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.36) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.85, current ratio 2.39).
  • Business focus: Soitec is a France‑based semiconductor materials company known for its Smart Cut® engineered substrates (SOI, GaN‑OI) used in RF, power management and photonics applications.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.54, but opened at $193.00. Soitec shares last traded at $198.99, with a volume of 6,918 shares traded.

Soitec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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