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Solar Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights seven solar stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: First Solar (FSLR), Nextpower (NXT), Enphase Energy (ENPH), T1 Energy (TE), Sunrun (RUN), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), and Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI).
  • The group spans the solar value chain — manufacturers and module tech (First Solar), trackers (Nextpower), microinverters and home energy systems (Enphase), residential installers and storage (Sunrun), inverters and storage (SolarEdge), a supply-chain/battery play (T1) — while Solaris is a holding focused on proppant systems for oil/gas rather than a traditional solar operator.
  • Solar stocks’ performance is driven by solar adoption, electricity prices, government incentives and technology/commodity costs, offering renewable-energy exposure but carrying notable policy, technological and cyclical risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Solar.

First Solar, Nextpower, Enphase Energy, T1 Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies, and Solaris Energy Infrastructure are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, installing, financing or operating solar power and related equipment and services — for example, solar panel and inverter manufacturers, project developers and installers, and companies that own or manage solar assets. Their performance is tied to solar adoption, electricity prices, government incentives and technology/commodity costs, so investors use them to gain exposure to renewable-energy growth while accepting policy, technological and cyclical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

T1 Energy (TE)

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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