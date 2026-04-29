SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 8.6% - Here's What Happened

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $40.4780. Approximately 662,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,403,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 483,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,830,000 after acquiring an additional 612,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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