Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.48, with a volume of 1319356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI was highlighted as an AI infrastructure stock with breakout potential, tied to strong growth in data-center demand. Two AI Infrastructure Stocks Eye Breakouts After Rapid Growth

SEI was highlighted as an AI infrastructure stock with breakout potential, tied to strong growth in data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities’ updated estimates still point to substantial earnings growth in future periods, supporting the stock’s long-term growth case.

Northland Securities’ updated estimates still point to substantial earnings growth in future periods, supporting the stock’s long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: SEI continues to draw attention from investors looking for beneficiaries of the AI/data-center power buildout, but recent analyst revisions also show some near-term earnings uncertainty.

SEI continues to draw attention from investors looking for beneficiaries of the AI/data-center power buildout, but recent analyst revisions also show some near-term earnings uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered several near-term and out-year EPS forecasts, including FY2026 and multiple 2027 quarters, which could temper enthusiasm if growth does not accelerate as expected.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 8.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,483.70. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 347,693 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,246,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

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