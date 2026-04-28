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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SEI)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Solaris Energy Infrastructure logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Investors bought 4,321 call options on SEI on Tuesday—about a 22% increase versus average call volume—signaling elevated bullish options activity.
  • Shares rose 3.5% to $73.10 after Solaris reported an EPS beat of $0.44 versus $0.26 on $196.2M in revenue, though the stock carries a high valuation (P/E ~102.96) and sits below its 52‑week high of $81.24.
  • Analyst coverage is mostly positive (eight Buys, three Holds) with a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy and an average target of $61.18, while institutional investors own about 67.4% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average volume of 3,536 call options.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5%

SEI stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.05. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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