Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.6570 per share and revenue of $93.7720 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. On average, analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40 and a beta of -2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Soleno Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,312,095 shares of the company's stock worth $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company's stock worth $332,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,525 shares of the company's stock worth $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 854,551 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 874,447 shares of the company's stock worth $40,487,000 after acquiring an additional 668,640 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,751 shares of the company's stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 649,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company's stock.

Soleno Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Further Reading

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