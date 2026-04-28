Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Issues Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SLRK stock remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services.

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