Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Solera National Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Solera National Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $1.55 EPS.
  • Shares were flat at $18.90 with only 200 shares traded versus an average volume of 1,425; the 12‑month range is $8.45–$18.98.
  • The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, and a beta of 0.34, indicating relatively low volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Solera National Bancorp.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SLRK stock remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Solera National Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Solera National Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solera National Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Solera National Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines