Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Major Shareholder Henry Ikezi Sells 188,951 Shares

Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Henry Ikezi sold 188,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $4,427,121.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 524,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,298.30. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henry Ikezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Henry Ikezi sold 205,937 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $7,784,418.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Henry Ikezi acquired 23,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $567,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Henry Ikezi purchased 1,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Henry Ikezi purchased 2,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,980.00.

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Solidion Technology Trading Down 6.4%

STI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,090,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.14. Solidion Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solidion Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solidion Technology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solidion Technology has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on STI

Key Stories Impacting Solidion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Solidion Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Solidion Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solidion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solidion Technology by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Solidion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000.

Solidion Technology Company Profile

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio.

Further Reading

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