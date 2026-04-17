Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst consensus "Hold" — Seven analysts cover SOLS (four Hold, three Buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $67.00.
  • In the most recent quarter Solstice reported $0.26 EPS versus $0.40 expected (a miss) but beat revenue estimates at $987M and set FY2026 guidance of $2.45–$2.75 EPS.
  • Shares trade near their 52‑week high (opened $79.96; 52‑week high $84.44) with a $12.7B market cap and a very high P/E (~307.5); the stock yields 0.4% but has a dividend payout ratio above 115%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solstice Advanced Mat.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLS. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.97. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLS. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Solstice Advanced Mat Right Now?

Before you consider Solstice Advanced Mat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solstice Advanced Mat wasn't on the list.

While Solstice Advanced Mat currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines