Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLS. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.97. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLS. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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