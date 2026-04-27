Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Solstice Advanced Mat stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. 1,196,173 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.22.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOLS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

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