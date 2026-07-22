Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Upgraded by Vertical Research to "Buy" Rating

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $75.00 price target on Solstice Advanced Mat and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Solstice Advanced Mat has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $90.80.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

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