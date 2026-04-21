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Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Somero Enterprises logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Somero's stock crossed below its 200‑day moving average, trading as low as GBX 186.10 versus a 200‑day MA of GBX 217.44, a move often viewed as a bearish/ sell indicator.
  • Mixed fundamentals: Market cap is £101.74m with a modest PE of 10.47 and strong liquidity (current ratio 5.06, quick ratio 2.00) but relatively high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 3.50).
  • Recent profitability: Last quarter EPS was GBX 0.19, with a net margin of 11.51% and return on equity of 12.71%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Somero Enterprises.

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.44 and traded as low as GBX 186.10. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 186.10, with a volume of 66,782 shares traded.

Somero Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Somero Enterprises had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Somero Enterprises, Inc. will post 26.2042389 earnings per share for the current year.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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