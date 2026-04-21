Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.44 and traded as low as GBX 186.10. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 186.10, with a volume of 66,782 shares traded.

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Somero Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Somero Enterprises had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Somero Enterprises, Inc. will post 26.2042389 earnings per share for the current year.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

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