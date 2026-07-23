Sonic Automotive (SAH) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $3.7830 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Sonic Automotive's payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 35,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,992,415.08. Following the sale, the president owned 543,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,331,386.96. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,160. 43.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive's dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

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