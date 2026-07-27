Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company's previous close.

SNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living Price Performance

Sonida Senior Living stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Sonida Senior Living has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonida Senior Living will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonida Senior Living news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $93,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $343,957.72. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company's stock.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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