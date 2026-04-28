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Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Sonida Senior Living logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Sonida Senior Living reached a new 52-week high intraday at $37.60 and last traded near $37.23 on volume of about 544,900 shares.
  • Analyst stance: Ratings are mixed—two Buys and three Holds with a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.75 (below the current price); recent moves include Cantor Fitzgerald starting coverage at Overweight ($36) while Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised targets to $31 and $37, respectively.
  • Fundamentals concern: Sonida reported -$1.72 EPS last quarter, a negative net margin and ROE, a high debt-to-equity ratio (136.33), and analysts expect -2.3 EPS for the year, signaling profitability and leverage risks despite heavy institutional ownership (~87.6%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.2260, with a volume of 544876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sonida Senior Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonida Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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