Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 1,317,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,847. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $340,148.61. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,225.90. This trade represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,619.12. This trade represents a 39.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,470,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,898,370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $170,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,804,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 357.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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