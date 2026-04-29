Sony (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.7430, with a volume of 3635507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.92, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company's stock worth $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 7,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company's stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,989,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company's shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony's primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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