SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 1.5%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SOPHiA GENETICS news, CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $38,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,982.56. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $51,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,798.22. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,711 shares of company stock valued at $959,913. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SOPHiA GENETICS

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $12 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels and boosting sentiment around SOPHiA GENETICS’s longer-term growth story.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a rating and a , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels and boosting sentiment around SOPHiA GENETICS’s longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: The same research note laid out an improving earnings path, with SOPHiA GENETICS expected to narrow losses in 2026-2027 and turn profitable by FY2028 , while projecting stronger earnings in FY2029 and FY2030 .

The same research note laid out an improving earnings path, with SOPHiA GENETICS expected to narrow losses in 2026-2027 and turn profitable by , while projecting stronger earnings in and . Neutral Sentiment: The company announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4 , which typically increases trading interest as investors position ahead of the earnings release. SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026 on August 4, 2026

The company announced it will report , which typically increases trading interest as investors position ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: A media appearance featuring the CEO discussing how AI could personalize patient therapies reinforces the company’s AI-driven precision medicine narrative, but it is not a direct financial catalyst. SOPHiA GENETICS CEO says AI will personalize patient therapies

A media appearance featuring the CEO discussing how AI could personalize patient therapies reinforces the company’s AI-driven precision medicine narrative, but it is not a direct financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The analyst estimates still point to continued losses in the near term, including FY2026 EPS of ($0.58) and FY2027 EPS of ($0.20), which may temper enthusiasm despite the bullish target price.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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