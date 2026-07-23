SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 228,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,805.90. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $38,221.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,178,965.79. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,711 shares of company stock valued at $959,913. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $536.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%. Analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SOPHiA GENETICS SA NASDAQ: SOPH and a $12 price target , signaling meaningful upside versus the current trading level. The firm’s model also forecasts the company moving toward profitability later in the decade.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on SOPHiA GENETICS SA and a , signaling meaningful upside versus the current trading level. The firm’s model also forecasts the company moving toward profitability later in the decade. Positive Sentiment: The company’s CEO highlighted how AI could personalize patient therapies , reinforcing the growth narrative around SOPHiA GENETICS’ core technology and potentially supporting investor confidence in its long-term market opportunity. Article Title

The company’s CEO highlighted how , reinforcing the growth narrative around SOPHiA GENETICS’ core technology and potentially supporting investor confidence in its long-term market opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: SOPHiA GENETICS said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4 . Upcoming earnings often keep a stock active, but this announcement is mainly a timing update rather than a business development. Article Title

SOPHiA GENETICS said it will . Upcoming earnings often keep a stock active, but this announcement is mainly a timing update rather than a business development. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to Hold , which is a small positive from a sentiment standpoint but not a strong enough signal to imply major near-term upside. Read More : Read More.

Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to , which is a small positive from a sentiment standpoint but not a strong enough signal to imply major near-term upside. : Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s estimates still show continued losses in 2026 and 2027, including full-year 2026 EPS of -$0.58 and full-year 2027 EPS of -$0.20. That highlights the company’s ongoing path-to-profitability risk, even with bullish long-term forecasts.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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