Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 12.19%.

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Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 5,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Sound Financial Bancorp from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sound Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFBC

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, CEO Laura Lee Stewart sold 900 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $38,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,400. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4,863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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