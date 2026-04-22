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Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Source Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Source Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.2083 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 15 (ex-dividend date July 15), implying an annualized yield of about 5.4%.
  • Shares are trading around $46.63, close to the 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$46.8), with a 52-week range of $40.09 to $50.41.
  • Source Capital is an externally managed closed-end specialty finance company that provides middle‑market financing through senior secured loans, unitranche and second‑lien facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
  • Five stocks we like better than Source Capital.

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $50.41.

About Source Capital

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company's investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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