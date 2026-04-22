Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

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Source Capital Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Source Capital has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $50.41.

About Source Capital

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company's investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

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