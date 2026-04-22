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Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Source Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Source Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.2083 per share, payable June 30 to shareholders of record on June 16 (ex-dividend date June 16).
  • The dividend annualizes to a yield of about 5.4%; the stock is trading near $46.6 with a 12‑month range of $40.09–$50.41 and 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages around $46.8.
  • Source Capital is an externally managed specialty finance firm that provides financing to U.S. middle‑market companies across senior secured loans, unitranche and second‑lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‑investments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Source Capital.

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Source Capital Price Performance

SOR opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

About Source Capital

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company's investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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